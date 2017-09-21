BRIEF-Yogaworks reports second quarter 2017 financial results

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Yogaworks Inc

* Yogaworks, Inc. reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $12.7 million to $13.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $53.2 million to $54.2 million

* Q2 revenue fell 6.3 percent to $12.5 million

* Yogaworks Inc - Qtrly ‍net loss $4.4 million versus $2.8 million​

* Yogaworks Inc - Sees FY ‍adjusted EBITDA between loss of $0.5 million and loss of $1.5 million​

* Yogaworks Inc - Sees ‍Q3 adjusted EBITDA between loss of $0.3 million and loss of $0.8 million​