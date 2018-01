Jan 23 (Reuters) - Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd:

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM JAN 24 AS IT IS QUESTIONED BY SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE OVER ITS POTENTIAL INVESTMENT IN CARREFOUR CHINA

* SAYS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE'S INQUIRIES INCLUDING FINANCIAL DETAILS IN THE PROPOSED INVESTMENT, IMPACT ON COMPANY'S OPERATION AND BOTTOMLINES Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2F5Ss83; bit.ly/2DsBJLC Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)