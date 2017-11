Nov 21 (Reuters) - Yoshimura Food Holdings KK

* Says it plans to fully acquire JSTT SINGAPORE PTE. LTD from KOH KAI JOK on Dec. 5, at the price of 1.46 billion yen

* Says JSTT SINGAPORE PTE. LTD is mainly engaged in production and sales of sushi and operation of restaurants

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/c573Dt

