Nov 8 (Reuters) - YOUGOV:

* ‍ALEX MCINTOSH, GROUP‘S CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER, APPOINTED TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL JOIN BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM 6 DEC 2017​

* ‍ALAN NEWMAN, CFO, WILL RETIRE FROM BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 6 DEC 2017, WILL LEAVE GROUP'S EMPLOYMENT ON 31 DEC 2017​