a day ago
BRIEF-Youngevity International cites an error in presentation of cash flow activity at co's factoring facility​
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 14, 2017 / 10:43 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Youngevity International cites an error in presentation of cash flow activity at co's factoring facility​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Youngevity International Inc

* Youngevity International cites an error in presentation of cash flow activity under company's factoring facility​

* Youngevity International - ‍intends to restate consolidated statement of cash flows for year ended Dec 31, 2016 previously filed in its form 10-K for year ended Dec 31, 2016​

* Youngevity - also ‍intends to restate consolidated statement of cash flows​ for quarters ended March 31, 2016, June 30, 2016 and September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2w5x6X9) Further company coverage:

