Jan 30 (Reuters) - Youngor Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS PRELIM 2017 NET PROFIT DOWN 90.4 PERCENT Y/Y AT 355 MILLION YUAN ($56.18 million)

* SAYS IT SETS ASIDE PROVISION OF 3.3 BLN YUAN FOR ASSET IMPAIRMENT RELATED TO ITS INVESTMENT IN CITIC LTD, TO REDUCE 2017 NET PROFIT BY 3.3 BLN YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2DMyAdH; bit.ly/2DLBj38 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3190 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)