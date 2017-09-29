BRIEF-Youngy Group and Corning form joint venture

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Corning Inc

* Youngy Group and Corning form joint venture

* Corning Inc - ‍corning And Youngy will collaborate on manufacturing processes and equipment with expectation that first sales will occur in late 2018​

* Corning Inc - ‍Corning will supply glass laminate technologies and Corning willow glass to joint venture​

* Corning Inc - ‍joint venture will manufacture panels, which will be used in residential and commercial applications, in Wuhu, China​