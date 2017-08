BRIEF-Ypsomed to separate from Insulet

July 21 (Reuters) - YPSOMED HOLDING AG:

* TO SEPARATE FROM INSULET AND EXTEND ITS PORTFOLIO WITH AN OWN PATCH PUMP IN MID-TERM

* AFTER 30 JUNE 2018, INSULET CORP. WILL TAKE OVER OMNIPOD BUSINESS WORLDWIDE

* DETAILS OF TRANSFER PROCESS ARE PRESENTLY BEING WORKED OUT BETWEEN TWO PARTIES

* ‍DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH INSULET CORP. WILL END AS PER 30 JUNE 2018​

* ‍PARTIES COULD NOT AGREE ON EXTENDING CONTRACT AS PRICE DEMANDED BY INSULET CORP. WOULD HAVE MADE CONTINUED ECONOMIC VIABILITY IMPOSSIBLE​

* IN FUTURE, YPSOMED WILL FOCUS ON ITS OWN DEVELOPMENTS

* IS TO RECEIVE SOME USD 50 MILLION IN COMPENSATION FROM INSULET CORP. TO SET UP EUROPEAN DISTRIBUTION STRUCTURES FOR MYLIFE OMNIPOD Source text - bit.ly/2uglz5D Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)