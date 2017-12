Dec 13 (Reuters) - Yrc Worldwide Inc:

* YRC WORLDWIDE ANNOUNCES JAMES WELCH INTENDS TO RETIRE IN JULY 2018

* YRC WORLDWIDE INC - JAMES WELCH, COMPANY‘S CEO, HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE FROM COMPANY JULY 31, 2018

* YRC WORLDWIDE INC - BOARD INTENDS TO NAME DARREN HAWKINS AS SUCCESSOR TO WELCH AS CEO OF YRCW