BRIEF-YRC Worldwide sees FY 2017 revenue about $4.8 bln to $5 bln

Oct 18 (Reuters) - YRC Worldwide Inc-

* YRC Worldwide updates 2017 financial projections

* YRC Worldwide - Sees quarterly revenue about $1.25 billion

* YRC Worldwide - Sees FY 2017 revenue about $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion

* YRC Worldwide - ‍lowered projected adjusted EBITDA from approximately $320 million to $340 million to approximately $280 million to $300 million for full-year 2017​

* YRC Worldwide - ‍hurricanes impacted operations at YRC Freight and Holland during Q3 leading to temporary closing or limited operations at 28 terminals​

* YRC Worldwide - ‍projected full-year 2017 consolidated projected operating income lowered to about $100 million to $120 million​

* YRC Worldwide - ‍investment in capital expenditures, new operating leases for revenue equipment to be equal to 6% to 8% of operating revenue in 2017​

* YRC Worldwide - ‍expect to take delivery of more than 800 new tractors and 2,400 new trailers in Q4 2017 and Q1 2018​

* YRC Worldwide Inc - expects to report consolidated operating income of about $40 million for three months ended September 30, 2017​

* YRC Worldwide - expects to report adjusted EBITDA of approximately $81 million​ in Q3