Feb 23 (Reuters) - YTL Hospitality Reit:

* QTRLY REVENUE 134.7 MILLION RGT VERSUS 119.2 MILLION RGT‍​

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 72.5 MILLION RGT VERSUS LOSS OF 8.6 MILLION RGT‍​

* DECLARED DIVIDEND OF 1.99 SEN PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED 31 DEC 2017