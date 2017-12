Dec 20 (Reuters) - Yu Tak International Holdings Ltd :

* ‍PROPOSES RIGHTS ISSUE OF 594.2 MILLION RIGHTS SHARES AT A PRICE OF HK$0.10 PER SHARE TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT HK$59 MILLION​

* ‍PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE ON BASIS OF ONE RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY TWO EXISTING SHARES HELD BY SHAREHOLDERS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: