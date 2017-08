Aug 11 (Reuters) - Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd :

* HY profit attributable $258.5 million, up 3.95 percent

* HY revenue $4.45 billion versus $4.28 billion

* An interim dividend of HK$0.40 per share has been declared for period ended June 30, 2017

* In addition to an interim dividend, co declared a special dividend of HK$3.50 per share