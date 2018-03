Feb 28 (Reuters) - Yuexiu Property Co Ltd:

* ‍PROPOSED TO DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF HKD0.052 PER SHARE​

* ‍FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS WAS APPROXIMATELY RMB2.26 BILLION, UP 46.8%​

* FY REVENUE RMB23.79 BILLION, UP 14.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: