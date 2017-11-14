BRIEF-Yuexiu Property Co says disposal of 67.0 pct of Wuhan Yuexiu Property Development​

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Yuexiu Property Co Ltd

* Announces transaction in relation to disposal of 67.0% of Wuhan Yuexiu Property Development​

* Consideration for sale of sale shares and assignment of shareholder’s loan is agreed disposal amount, being RMB 2.28 billion​

* Expects to record gain (after taxation) of about RMB400 million from disposal​

* Upon completion of disposal extra ACT Limited and intermediary company shall enter into JVA in relation to project co​