Feb 14 (Reuters) - Yuexiu Property Co Ltd:

* YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD - GZ SUPERLAND AND GUANGZHOU YUEXIU RENDA NO.4 ENTERED INTO EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT UPON EXERCISE OF CALL OPTION

* YUEXIU PROPERTY - UNIT GZ SUPERLAND AND GUANGZHOU YUEXIU RENDA NO.4 AGREED THAT TOTAL CONSIDERATION UPON FULL EXERCISE OF CALL OPTION IS RMB3.32 BILLION