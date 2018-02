Feb 7 (Reuters) - Yugang International Ltd:

* SEES SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN ITS CONSOLIDATED PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE​ FOR FY

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ESTIMATED SUBSTANTIAL UNREALIZED FAIR VALUE GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY HK$100 MILLION

* SEES FY CONSOLIDATED PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO RISE CLOSE TO 500% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)