Jan 30 (Reuters) - Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd:

* YULONG ECO-MATERIALS LIMITED APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR

* BOARD ACCEPTED YULONG ZHU‘S RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; APPOINTED WANCHENG XIE AS DIRECTOR TO FILL VACANCY​

* ‍ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS CEO OF COMPANY; XIE IS ALSO APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​