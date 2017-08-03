FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Yum Brands Q2 GAAP EPS $0.58‍​
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 3, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Yum Brands Q2 GAAP EPS $0.58‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Yum! Brands Inc

* Yum Brands - second-quarter gaap eps was $0.58‍​

* Yum Brands - second-quarter eps excluding special items was $0.68‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Yum Brands qtrly worldwide system sales grew 6 percent, with KFC and Taco Bell at 7% and Pizza Hut at 2%.‍​

* Yum Brands - maintains full-year core operating profit growth guidance

* Yum Brands - foreign currency translation negatively impacted gaap operating profit by $6 million‍​ in quarter

* Qtrly total revenues $1.45 billion versus $1.51 billion ‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $1.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Yum brands - during the quarter, recorded a non-cash charge of $16 million in special items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.