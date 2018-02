Feb 8 (Reuters) - Yum Brands:

* YUM! BRANDS REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER GAAP OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH OF 134%; FOURTH-QUARTER CORE OPERATING PROFIT DECLINE OF (6)%; ON TRACK WITH STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO ACCELERATE GROWTH

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.96 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.26

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,577 MILLION

* QTRLY WORLDWIDE SYSTEM SALES GREW 4%, WITH KFC AT 6%, TACO BELL AT 3% AND PIZZA HUT AT 1%, EXCLUDING 53RD WEEK

* DURING Q4, RECORDED ONE-TIME CHARGE OF $434 MILLION RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: