Feb 13 (Reuters) - Yum! Brands Inc:

* YUM BRANDS - ‍BRIAN NICCOL WILL STEP DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS TACO BELL CEO TO ASSUME A SENIOR POSITION AT ANOTHER PUBLIC COMPANY​

* YUM BRANDS - ‍JULIE FELSS MASINO, LIZ WILLIAMS WILL ASSUME LEADERSHIP OF TACO BELL DIVISION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: