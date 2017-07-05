FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yum China reports qtrly earnings per share $0.27
July 5, 2017 / 8:39 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Yum China reports qtrly earnings per share $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Yum China Holdings Inc:

* Yum China reports Q2 same-store sales growth of 3% and operating profit growth of 64%; loyalty members surpassed 100 million; mobile payment exceeded 40% of total company sales

* Yum China Holdings Inc - qtrly same-store sales grew 3%

* Q2 total revenues $1,594 million versus $1,588 million

* Yum China Holdings Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $1.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

