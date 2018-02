Feb 15 (Reuters) - Yunfeng Financial Group Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTED TO RECORD A NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE OF AN AMOUNT IN EXCESS OF HK$375 MILLION FOR FY ​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍LEGAL & PROFESSIONAL FEES INCURRED ON ACQUIRING 60% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MASSMUTUAL ASIA LTD​