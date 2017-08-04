FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate plans debt, asset-backed securities issues
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2017 / 9:41 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate plans debt, asset-backed securities issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($148.83 million) debt financing instruments

* Says it plans to issue up to 2.7 billion yuan bonds, up to 3.0 billion yuan debt financing instruments

* Says it plans to launch asset-backed securities worth up to 3.5 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2u7c7Py; bit.ly/2upXzKs; bit.ly/2htGjmp; bit.ly/2vyLEic

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7190 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.