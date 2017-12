BRIEF-Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate to invest in property dev project, tourism firm and JV

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT 3.0 BILLION YUAN ($453.38 million) IN PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT PROJECT IN KUNMING CITY

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY 90 PERCENT STAKE IN TOURISM FIRM FOR UP TO 531.2 MILLION YUAN FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY 90 PERCENT STAKE IN TOURISM FIRM FOR UP TO 531.2 MILLION YUAN FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 195 MILLION YUAN TO SET UP JV