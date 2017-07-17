FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 days ago
BRIEF-Yuuzoo Corp comments on recent articles in Business Times
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 17, 2017 / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Yuuzoo Corp comments on recent articles in Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Yuuzoo Corporation Limited

* Announcement In Relation To Recent Artciles In Business Times

* notes "inaccurate statements" and claims made in articles published in bt have been picked up by other media

* Company also notes that share price of company in meantime has declined

* Company believes decline in share price can be linked to inaccurate statements and claims made in articles

* decided to appoint an independent third party to investigate claims and statements

* executive chairman of co has informed board that for duration of independent review he will step down from his executive position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

