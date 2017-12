Dec 22 (Reuters) - Yuxing Infotech Investment Holdings Ltd :

* ‍CHAIRMAN LI QIANG BOUGHT TOTAL OF 1.7 MILLION SHARES OF CO AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF HK$0.646 PER SHARE​

* CEO PURCHASED 1.6 MILLION OF CO SHARES AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF HK$0.673 PER SHARE​