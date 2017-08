Aug 10 (Reuters) - Yuxing Infotech Investment Holdings Ltd

* Board does not recommend payment of any interim dividend for six months ended 30th June 2017

* HY loss attributable of approximately hk$10.9 million versus loss of hk$84 million

* Yuxing infotech investment holdings ltd - hy revenue of the group was approximately hk$180.4 million, down 42.6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: