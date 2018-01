Jan 15 (Reuters) - Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IN CENTURY EAST

* DEAL FOR RMB3.80 BILLION

* ‍APPLICATION MADE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES FROM 16 JAN 2018​

* UNIT TO ACQUIRE CENTURY EAST FROM COASTAL GREENLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: