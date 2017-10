Sept 22 (Reuters) - Z-Obee Holdings Ltd

* Subject to capital reorganisation becoming effective, co will conduct open offer on basis of 2 offer shares for every 5 consolidated shares held

* Gross proceeds raised via issuance of offer shares will be about US$2.44 million

* Total of 15.3 million offer shares will be allotted and issued by company at offer price of US$0.16 per offer share