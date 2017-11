BRIEF-Zagg Q3 earnings per share $0.34

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Zagg Inc:

* Zagg reports 2017 third quarter and nine months results; company raises 2017 outlook

* Q3 sales $134.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $128.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34

* Sees fy 2017 sales $500 million to $520 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zagg Inc - ‍increases 2017 full year outlook​

* Zagg inc sees ‍2017 net sales in range of $500.0 million to $520.0 million​

* Zagg Inc sees ‍2017 adjusted ebitda in range of $75.0 million to $78.0 million​

* Fy2017 revenue view $493.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zagg inc sees ‍2017 gross margin in low to mid 30 percent range​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: