BRIEF-Zain Kuwait Q4 Profit Rises

Feb 7 (Reuters) - MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY :

* Q4 GROUP NET INCOME REACHED 37 MILLION DINARS REFLECTING 16 PERCENT INCREASE YOY

* Q4 GROUP REVENUE 262 MILLION DINARS

* BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF 35 FILS PER SHARE FOR 2017

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 159.8 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 156.7 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE 1.03 BILLION DINARS VERSUS 1.09 BILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* CURRENCY DEVALUATION IMPACT IN SUDAN AFFECTED BOTH ZAIN GROUP’S FULL-YEAR AND Q4 2017 FINANCIALS

* AS AT END-DEC, ZAIN SERVES 46.6 MILLION CUSTOMERS, REFLECTING 1 PERCENT DECREASE YEAR-ON-YEAR

* CURRENCY TRANSLATION IMPACT IN SUDAN AFFECTS GROUP 2017 NET PROFIT BY $82 MILLION

* ZAIN SAUDI ARABIA RECORDS ANNUAL NET PROFIT FOR FIRST TIME SINCE INCEPTION

* ZAIN SAUDI ARABIA RECORDS ANNUAL NET PROFIT FOR FIRST TIME SINCE INCEPTION

* ZAIN IRAQ RETURNS TO PROFIT AS CUSTOMER BASE RISES 16 PERCENT