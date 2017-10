Oct 10 (Reuters) - MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY

* SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH IHS HOLDING IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TOWERSHARE MANAGEMENT TO SELL AND LEASE BACK MORE THAN 1,600 TOWERS WORTH ABOUT $165 MILLION

* SAYS CO TO RETAIN MINORITY INTEREST IN NEW ENTITY WHICH WILL OWN THE TOWERS

* EXPECTS COMPLETION OF TOWER SALE AND LEASE BACK DEAL IN Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: