Jan 5 (Reuters) - Zais Group Holdings Inc:

* ZAIS GROUP HOLDINGS INC ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGES

* ZAIS GROUP HOLDINGS INC - ‍MICHAEL SZYMANSKI HAS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* ZAIS GROUP SAYS BOARD HAS ELECTED DANIEL CURRY TO SUCCEED SZYMANSKI AS CEO

* ZAIS GROUP HOLDINGS INC - ‍SZYMANSKI'S RESIGNATION EFFECTIVE AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON JAN 5, ELECTION OF CURRY IS EFFECTIVE AS OF JAN 8, 2018​