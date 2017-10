Oct 11 (Reuters) - Zall Group Ltd

* Unit and Co signed deal with vendors to acquire sale shares in HSH HSH International Inc.​

* Deal for consideration of US$15.2 million; consideration will be settled in cash by two instalments​

* ‍Vendors being Xian Feng Hz, K2 Evergreen, Northern Light Entity, HSH Group, And Sig China​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: