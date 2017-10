BRIEF-Zamano confirms intention to wind down existing business lines

Aug 9 (Reuters) - ZAMANO PLC

* POTENTIAL DISPOSAL

* WIND DOWN OF BUSINESS LINES WOULD MOST EFFECTIVELY BE COMPLETED BY A SALE OF REMAINING OPERATING BUSINESS AND ASSETS COMPRISING PSMS BUSINESS

* COMPANY IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF PARTIES, AND BOARD BELIEVES IT IS CLOSE TO EXECUTING A TRANSACTION WITH A PREFERRED PARTY.

* ANY TRANSACTION IF IT PROCEEDS WILL BE FOR A NOMINAL CONSIDERATION

* WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE CASH CONTRIBUTION TO BUSINESS TO PROVIDE WITH ADEQUATE WORKING CAPITAL,IN RESPECT OF POTENTIAL LIABILITIES AFTER SALE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)