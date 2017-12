Dec 15 (Reuters) - ZAMBAL SPAIN SOCIMI SA:

* SAYS BUYS TWO OFFICE BUILDINGS IN MADRID FOR ABOUT 38 MILLION EUROS‍​

* SIGNS LOAN DEAL WITH SHAREHOLDER FOR 40 MILLION EUROS TO FINANCE THE ACQUISITION

Source text: bit.ly/2AuK93o , bit.ly/2BtKOWV

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)