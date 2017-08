BRIEF-Zargon Oil & Gas reports Q2 results

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd-

* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd provides 2017 second quarter results

* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd - ‍Q2 2017 production averaged 2,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a three percent decrease from preceding quarter rate​

* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd - ‍for Q2 of 2017, field revenues unhedged were $41.34 per barrel of oil equivalent per day​

* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd - ‍anticipate to exceed 2,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day guidance levels for remainder of year​

* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd - qtrly per share basic​ ‍funds flow from operating activities $0.04