Aug 1 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S

* Zealand Pharma A/S sees IPO of up to 3.9 million American depositary shares, representing 3.9 million shares - SEC filing

* Zealand Pharma a/s says it adds Guggenheim securities and Needham & Company to underwriters to IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2vg3Qwt) Further company coverage: