Oct 17 (Reuters) - Zebra Holdings:

* Zebra Holdings and Investments S.a.r.l. acquires shares of Filo Mining Corp.

* ‍zebra Holdings - co, Investments S.à.r.l. acquired 1.3 million common shares of Filo Mining Corp for C$2.50 per common share​

* Zebra Holdings-collectively, Zebra, Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. now hold shares representing about 21.65% of Filo Mining's issued, outstanding share capital​