Oct 4 (Reuters) - Zeder Investments Ltd

* HY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS DECREASED BY 69,9% TO 4,3 CENTS PER SHARE​

* ‍HY RECURRING HEADLINE EARNINGS DECREASED BY 74,5% TO 3,8 CENTS PER SHARE​

* HY ‍REVENUE 4.44 BILLION RAND VERSUS 4.91 BILLION RAND