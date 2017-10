Sept 29 (Reuters) - Zeder Investments Ltd:

* ZEDER INVESTMENTS LTD - HY HEPS SEEN BETWEEN 3,7-4,9 CENTS, BETWEEN 65,7-74,1% LOWER THAN 14,3 CENTS REPORTED FOR SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 AUGUST 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)