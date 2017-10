Oct 6 (Reuters) - Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

* Says ‍approved acquisition of 100% equity stake in 9X Media Private Limited and its subsidiaries​

* Says approves acquisition of balance 26 percent equity stake in zee turner limited

* Says deal to buy 9X Media, its units from Rivendell Pe LLC for cash consideration of INR 1.60 billion

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: