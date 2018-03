Feb 28 (Reuters) - ZEELAND FAMILY OYJ:

* H2 REVENUE EUR ‍7.2​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H2 EBITDA EUR ‍​ 304,000 VERSUS EUR 65,000 YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS 2018 REVENUE AND OPERATING PROFIT TO RISE FROM 2017

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR ‍0.16​ PER SHARE FOR FY 2016