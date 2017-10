BRIEF-Zegona Communications announces results of tender offer​

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Zegona Communications Plc

* BLOCK TRADE - ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC: ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER​

* BLOCK TRADE - ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC: ‍TOTAL OF 69.8 MILLION SHARES TENDERED, REPRESENTING 99.8 PERCENT OF SHARES AVAILABLE FOR TENDER​

* BLOCK TRADE - ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC: ‍EXPECTS ALL OF TENDERED SHARES TO BE ACQUIRED ON OCT 9 AT A PRICE OF £2.00 PER SHARE​

* BLOCK TRADE - ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC: ‍EXPECTS TO MAKE PAYMENTS FOR SHARES REPURCHASED BY OCTOBER 16