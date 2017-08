June 14 (Reuters) - ZEHNDER GROUP AG

* RESUMPTION OF PRODUCTION IN TURKEY IS AIMED FROM THE BEGINNING OF JULY 2017

* AFTER A PRODUCTION STOP THAT BEGAN ON 31 MAY 2017, THE ZEHNDER GROUP AIMS TO RESTART PRODUCTION IN MANISA (TR) FROM THE BEGINNING OF JULY 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2sqUKfH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)