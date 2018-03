Feb 28 (Reuters) - Zehnder Group AG:

* INCREASE IN SALES DURING 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR, FROM EUR 538.9 MILLION TO EUR 582.4 MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT WAS EUR 16.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 28.1 MILLION INCLUDING ONE-OFF EFFECTS)

* IS PROPOSING TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT A DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.50 IS PAID PER REGISTERED SHARE A

* OUTLOOK 2018: SLIGHT GROWTH IN SALES AND EARNINGS ANTICIPATED Source text - bit.ly/2HQM0Uh