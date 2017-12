Dec 21 (Reuters) - Zenitas Healthcare Ltd:

* ‍TO ACQUIRE 80 PERCENT OF PENINSULA SPORTS MEDICINE GROUP FOR $7.5 MILLION ​

* ‍REAFFIRMS MARKET GUIDANCE FOR FY18 EBITDA OF $13 MILLION - $13.5 MILLION PRIOR TO ACQUISITION​