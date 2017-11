Nov 21 (Reuters) - ZETADISPLAY AB:

* ZETADISPLAY: FIRST IN EUROPE WITH CLOSE COOPERATION WITH SAMSUNG

* ‍SAMSUNG TO USE TECHNOLOGY AND SOFTWARE FROM ZETADISPLAY TO TEST CURRENT AND FUTURE TECHNOLOGY​

* ‍IS FIRST COMPANY IN EUROPE, AND SECOND IN WORLD, TO BE CERTIFIED BY SAMSUNG IN KOREA UNDER ITS “APPLICATION CERTIFICATION PROGRAM”​

* ‍CERTIFICATION MEANS THAT SAMSUNG IS USING TECHNOLOGY AND SOFTWARE FROM ZETADISPLAY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)