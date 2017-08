July 13 (Reuters) - ZETADISPLAY AB:

* ZETADISPLAY HAS SIGNED A FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WORTH SEK 6 MILLION

* ESTIMATES POTENTIAL OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 6 MILLION DURING A 4 YEAR PERIOD. INSTALLATIONS WILL BEGIN AUTUMN 2017